Unlocked Homes Burglarized in Wellesley While Residents Were Inside, Police Say

Multiple homes in Wellesley, Massachusetts, were burglarized over the weekend, and all of them were unlocked, police said.

The burglaries were reported on Edgewater Drive and River Glen Road overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The homes were entered via unlocked doors, police said. Items were removed and stolen from the homes while the residents were inside. The residents said they were unaware that anyone had been in their homes unitl they realized the items were missing.

In one case, police said a vacant house slated for demolition was broken into. They said that house was forcibly entered.

Police didn't say what was taken from the homes.

The burglaries remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mike Mankavech at (781) 235-1212 or by email at mmankavech@wellesleyma.gov.