Victory parade for UConn's men's basketball team to be held Saturday

The victory parade and rally for the 2024 national champion UConn men’s basketball team will be held Saturday in downtown Hartford, according to the governor’s office.

The UConn men won their sixth men’s basketball national title last night by defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in Glendale, Arizona.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will step off at the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

It will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell Street, turn left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

The rally will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where the players, coaches, and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

“For the second year in a row, the UConn men’s basketball team wowed the nation by dominating the NCAA tournament, and now it’s time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they deserve,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I urge basketball fans from all over Connecticut to come to Hartford on Saturday morning and show the Huskies how much this team means to our state and how proud we are of their accomplishments.”