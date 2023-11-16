North Carolina

Video shows North Carolina police officer beating a woman on the ground

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings pleaded for the public to allow an internal investigation to run its course.

By NBC News

Video emerged of a Black woman on the ground being punched by a white male police officer in North Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident, which was captured in bystander video, unfolded Monday afternoon as four officers appeared to hold down the woman as a fifth officer hit her several times.

She and another man were allegedly smoking marijuana in public when the police approached them, authorities said.

"I get it. I understand the outrage," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters. "I understand the emotions that come when you look at a video that involves an officer who is punching a female who we’re trying to make the arrest and subdue."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The officers involved were not immediately identified, and Jennings said his department is going through the legal and administrative steps needed to get body camera video released.

The officer has been removed from patrol duties as the internal investigation continues.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

North Carolina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us