Warren Trailing Biden, Sanders in NH, New Poll Shows

Elizabeth Warren fell from 1st to 3rd place from a previous poll conducted in October

By Marc Fortier

Elizabeth Warren has fallen into third place in New Hampshire with just one month to go until the New Hampshire primary, according to a new NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll.

The poll, released Monday, has Joe Biden in first place at 26%, followed by Bernie Sanders at 22% and Warren at 18%.

That's a significant change from a previous poll conducted in October that showed Warren (25%) and Biden (24%) in a statistical dead heat.

The poll also found that among Republican voters, President Donald Trump's approval rating appears to be dropping slightly. His approval rating of 76% is down from October (81%) and September (83%).

The percentage of Republican voters who would cast a ballot for Trump remains high, at 79%. Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld each attract just 4% of the vote.

The telephone survey was conducted between Jan. 8-12 by RKM Research and Communications in collaboration with NBC10 Boston, Franklin Pierce University and the Boston Herald.

