Warren's Lobster House on Maine-NH border is putting its property up for sale

A renowned seafood spot north of Boston is putting its home on the market.

According to a source, the space in which Warren's Lobster House in Kittery, ME, resides is going up for sale, with a Facebook post from the restaurant saying the following:

We have signed an option agreement to sell the property in Kittery and will have a better idea of what the prospective buyer's intentions are by early September if not sooner....We are not selling the business, the intellectual property (trademarks, copyrights, etc.) or the right to operate as WLH at a different location (it is early in the process and we haven't fully considered the various possibilities).

The post does mention that Warren's plans to remain open "well into 2024," while also saying that "Should the prospective buyer decide to not move forward it is still our intention to list the property for sale because ultimately it is no longer sustainable to operate and maintain a building located on a pier over the water."

Warren's, which first opened in 1940 as a lobster stand, is a 350-seat restaurant on the Piscataqua River that features a variety of seafood options including clam chowder, lobster rolls, boiled lobster, baked stuffed shrimp, seafood casserole, fish and chips, baked lobster mac and cheese, and more.

The address for Warren's Lobster House is 11 Water Street, Kittery, ME, 03904. Its website can be found at https://www.lobsterhouse.com/





