Watch Bruins' Tuukka Rask Make Incredible Save Vs. Sabres

WATCH: Rask makes incredible save vs. Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There was a robbery Tuesday night at KeyBank Center and Tuukka Rask was the culprit.

In the first period of the Boston Bruins' matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, Rask made one of the best saves of the 2020-21 NHL season. The Bruins goaltender dove across the net to steal a goal from Sabres forward Dylan Cozens and preserve the B's 1-0 lead.

Watch the play below:

Tuukka Rask with some gorgeous saves! pic.twitter.com/r9GiaxRZDv — NHL (@NHL) April 20, 2021

Looks like Rask's lower back is feeling OK.

Rask is 10-4-2 in net for the Bruins this season with a 2.36 goals-against average. Boston entered Tuesday night's game with a 3-0 record vs. Buffalo.