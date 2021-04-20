Bruins

Watch Bruins' Tuukka Rask Make Incredible Save Vs. Sabres

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Rask makes incredible save vs. Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There was a robbery Tuesday night at KeyBank Center and Tuukka Rask was the culprit.

U.S. & World

Ohio 9 hours ago

Ohio Police Officer Shoots, Kills Girl Holding Knife

George Floyd 11 hours ago

Cheers and Tears: Relief Washes Over George Floyd Square After Guilty Verdict

In the first period of the Boston Bruins' matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, Rask made one of the best saves of the 2020-21 NHL season. The Bruins goaltender dove across the net to steal a goal from Sabres forward Dylan Cozens and preserve the B's 1-0 lead.

Watch the play below:

Red-hot Bruins are early winners of NHL trade deadline

Looks like Rask's lower back is feeling OK.

Rask is 10-4-2 in net for the Bruins this season with a 2.36 goals-against average. Boston entered Tuesday night's game with a 3-0 record vs. Buffalo.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BruinsNHL
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us