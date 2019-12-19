Wawa Customers’ Credit, Debit Info Exposed in Data Breach

Wawa is investigating a data breach that potentially affected every one of its locations, the company announced Thursday.
Malware began running sometime around March 4 and wasn't identified until Dec. 10, the company said in a statement. It was contained on Dec. 12, according to the statement.
Customers who used credit and debit cards could have been affected by the data breach. Sensitive information includes card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names at more than 860 locations throughout the East Coast.
U.S. & World
Wawa officials do not suspect the malware affected ATM cash machines, according to a statement. Pin numbers, credit card CVV numbers and driver's license information was also not affected.
Wawa set up a toll-free call center to provide more information. Call 1-844-386-9559 if you have any questions.
What You Can Do
Customers whose information may have been involved should consider the following recommendations, all of which are good data security precautions in general:
- Review Your Payment Card Account Statements. We encourage you to remain vigilant by reviewing your payment card account statements. If you believe there is an unauthorized charge on your payment card, please notify the relevant payment card company by calling the number on the back of the card. Under federal law and card company rules, customers who notify their payment card company in a timely manner upon discovering fraudulent charges will not be responsible for those charges.
- Register for Identity Protection Services. We have arranged with Experian to provide potentially impacted customers with one year of identity theft protection and credit monitoring at no charge to you. Information about these services is available at www.wawa.com/alerts/data-security or call toll-free to 1-844-386-9559.
- Order a Credit Report. If you enroll in the Experian service (at the phone number above) we are offering, you will have access to activity on your credit report. In addition, if you are a U.S. resident, you are entitled under U.S. law to one free credit report annually from each of the three nationwide consumer reporting agencies. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll-free at 1-877-322-8228.
- Review the Reference Guide. The Reference Guide below provides additional resources on the protection of personal information.