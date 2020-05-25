Week 2 of Mass. Reopening: What to Know

Some businesses and parks will be allowed to reopen in Massachusetts on Monday -- with restrictions in place -- as the state cautiously moves to resume some activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The spate of reopenings are part of the first phase of Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to resume activities in the state. That plan has four phases en route to a full resumption of activities in what Baker envisions a "new normal" way of life.

Under the plan, released last week, manufacturing, construction and places of worship were allowed to reopen immediately.

Here's what can reopen Monday:

Businesses

Lab spaces

Office spaces (outside of Boston)

Limited personal services

hair salons

pet grooming

car washes

Retail

Remote fulfilment

Curbside pick-up

Recreation and outdoor

Beaches

Parks

Drive-in theaters

Some athletic fields and courts

Many outdoor adventure activities

Most fishing, hunting, and boating

Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations

Also in time for Memorial Day, many recreational activities can open Monday including beaches, parks, drive-in theaters, some athletic fields and courts, many outdoor adventure activities, most fishing, hunting and boating, and outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations.

Under phase one of Baker's plan, gatherings are still limited to 10 people or less.

For more details on the reopening plan, click here.