Whether it's remote-only, 100% classroom learning or a hybrid of the two, school districts across Massachusetts are releasing plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for parents, teachers and students to figure out what they'll need to do for a September start to the school year. NBC10 Boston has built a map of all the public school districts in the region. Some districts' plans are still being added, while some districts already listed on the map may change their plans in the days and weeks ahead. Please check back frequently for the most up-to-date plans.

Preliminary plans for all three possible options were due to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on July 31. More comprehensive plans are due Aug. 10 and will be added as they are made public.

Are you a parent, a student, or teacher or administrator thinking about the looming school semester ahead? Tell us how you're feeling about the impending school semester, and what you think should be the right thing for school districts to do in the survey being conducted by NBC Owned Television Stations.

Is your school district's plan missing from our list? Email us at web@necn.com.