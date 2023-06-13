transgender rights

White House bans trans activist for a topless photo at a Pride event

Rose Montoya, a trans model and activist, was among hundreds invited by the Biden administration to mark Pride Month

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

The White House said a transgender model would be banned from future events due to photos and videos that show her topless on the South Lawn during an LGBTQ Pride month celebration on Saturday.

Rose Montoya, a trans model and activist, was among hundreds invited by the Biden administration to mark Pride Month, which is observed every June. 

Montoya shared a video from the event on Instagram that features a clip of her standing in front of the White House topless and covering her nipples with her hands. 

