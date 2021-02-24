Wild Coyote With Head Trapped in Pretzel Jar Rescued by FL Wildlife Rescue Team

A wild coyote is finally resting easy at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida after having a plastic jar stuck around its neck for days.

The coyote was rescued by members of Wild Florida Rescue, a nonprofit in Brevard County that organized a four-day search for the animal after seeing its head trapped in the jar.

After tracking the coyote for days, the members looking for her said they could tell she was getting weaker.

On February 18, the rescuers were finally able to catch her and transport her to the rehab facility after cleaning her up and giving her antibiotics for the wound on her neck and the wounds around her ears.

"She's eating great and putting on weight!" Busch Wildlife Sanctuary said in a Facebook post. "Her wounds are still healing and we hope to release her back soon."