Will Robert Williams Play for the Celtics in Game 4?

Ime Udoka provides update on Rob WIlliams' status originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics didn't have Robert Williams in their Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat, and it's unclear whether they'll have him going forward.

Williams missed Saturday night's game with left knee soreness, an injury that also kept him out for Games 4-6 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka clarified that the soreness is due to a bone bruise, not Williams' meniscus surgery. Still, it's an issue that could keep the big man sidelined.

After Game 3, Udoka said he considers Williams "truly day-to-day" and expects it to be that way for the remainder of the playoffs.

Ime Udoka update on Rob Williams: "He's truly day-to-day. We'll see how he responds to extra time off" pic.twitter.com/okyEgpmf2O — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2022

That's less-than-ideal news for a Celtics team that missed Time Lord's presence in their 109-103 loss to Miami. Heat big man Bam Adebayo had his best game of the series with a team-high 31 points (15-22 FG) and 10 rebounds. With a healthy Williams in the lineup for Boston, that probably doesn't happen.

Nonetheless, the C's will look to bounce back and even the series at 2-2 on Monday night. They'll hope to have Williams back on the TD Garden parquet for tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET.