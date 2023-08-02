Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in Cohasset

Someone who visited Fiori's Gulf, a gas station on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Massachusetts, just became a millionaire.

Mega Millions, a lottery game that is offered in 45 states across the country, had a $1 million pay out on a ticket sold in the South Shore community.

Two other Mega Millions tickets, both with winnings of $40,000, were sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing — one in East Hampton, Mass. at Big E's Foodland, and another in Clinton, Mass. at Next Door Market.

There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday's drawing, which had a cash option of $550.2 million.

Tickets cost $2 to play, and drawings are held at 11 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday, according to the Mass Lottery website. To play, players have to select five numbers ranging from 1 to 70, then choose a Mega Ball number ranging from 1 to 25. The jackpot is won when all six numbers on a player's ticket match the number's that were drawn.

The next drawing is set for Friday night, with a jackpot prize of $1.25 billion.