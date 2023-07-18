Woman driving on Cape Cod surprised to find man hiding in back seat

A Massachusetts man is facing a breaking and entering charge after a woman driving her vehicle on Cape Cod early Monday morning found him hiding in the back seat.

Yarmouth police said one of their officers was patrolling near the Route 6 exit ramp just before 1 a.m. Monday when he came across a vehicle he thought was disabled. As he went to check on the minivan, he said he saw a woman standing outside of it attempting to call 911. She appeared to be scared and upset as she explained to the officer what had just happened.

The woman told police she had gotten in the vehicle after leaving her friend's house, and a short time later a light came on inside her minivan while she was driving. As she looked into the back seat, she saw a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head.

Frightened, the woman told police she began driving erratically and the man then fell out of the open rear door of the vehicle.

Following an investigation, police said they arrested Jailton Dos Santos, 36, of South Yarmouth, and charged him with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime. No details were released on his bail or when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Yarmouth police reminded residents of the importance of locking their unattended vehicles, especially at night.