hyannis

Woman injured in Hyannis shooting

Barnstable Police responded to a report of a woman shot in the area of Hamden Circle around 5:30 p.m.

Police Lights

Authorities are investigating an incident where a woman was shot in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Thursday evening.

Barnstable Police responded to a report of a woman shot in the area of Hamden Circle around 5:30 p.m.

The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call 508-778-3874 or 214@barnstablepolice.com

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

hyannis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us