Woman injured in Hyannis shooting

Authorities are investigating an incident where a woman was shot in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Thursday evening.

Barnstable Police responded to a report of a woman shot in the area of Hamden Circle around 5:30 p.m.

The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call 508-778-3874 or 214@barnstablepolice.com

The investigation is active and ongoing.