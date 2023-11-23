Woman injured in Hyannis shooting

Authorities are investigating an incident where a woman was shot in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Thursday evening.
Barnstable Police responded to a report of a woman shot in the area of Hamden Circle around 5:30 p.m.
The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call 508-778-3874 or 214@barnstablepolice.com
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
The investigation is active and ongoing.