Man to Face Judge in Connection With Fatal Hit-and-Run in Shelburne Falls

A 59-year-old Northampton, Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old pedestrian, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said.

The woman, a 45-year-old Shelburne Falls resident, died on the scene after being struck while walking along Route 2 with a companion around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Peter Toomey, 59, faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, negligent motor vehicle homicide and failure to stay in marked lanes. He will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation by state police as well as the chief medical examiner.