Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Berkley

An SUV that was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 24 collided with a tractor trailer, killing the driver

By Marc Fortier

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash between an SUV and a tractor trailer on Route 24 in Berkley, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., state police said they responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 24. As they were responding, 911 callers reported that the vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, had collided with a tractor trailer in the area of Exit 13.

Police said the driver of the SUV, Sara Paulo, of Somerset, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 35-year-old man from Santa Ana, California, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. His name was not released.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by state police.

