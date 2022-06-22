Woman Rescued From Hostage Situation After Sending Note With Grubhub Order

A New York woman was rescued from a hostage situation Sunday after sending a note to a restaurant through a Grubhub delivery order, according to police and a statement from the restaurant.

"Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don't make it obvious," the woman wrote in the "Additional Instructions" portion of her order to The Chipper Truck in the Bronx, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant's page.

The post said she ordered before 5 a.m. "I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her," it said.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to the scene at about 6:20 a.m.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com