Woman struck by lightning at Savin Hill Beach in Boston

A woman was struck by lightning at Savin Hill Beach in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to a report of a woman struck by lightning shortly after 3:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center, but her condition was not immediately known.

State police released no further details but said an update will be provided later in the day.

Boston police confirmed that they responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest near Savin Hill Beach, but they weren't able to confirm that a lightning strike was the cause of the injury.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.