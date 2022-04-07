Xander Bogaerts Rejected Red Sox Contract Offer, Won't Sign Before Opening Day

Bogaerts shares discouraging update on contract extension talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Xander Bogaerts will enter the 2022 season with his Boston Red Sox future in question.

Asked on Thursday whether there's any chance he signs a contract extension before Opening Day, the homegrown shortstop answered, "No." As for whether the Red Sox ever offered him a new deal ...

"Yeah, but it didn't work out and we'll see where it goes from there," he said.

It's all but certain Bogaerts will exercise his player option and become a free agent after the 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old has previously stated he does not want to negotiate a new contract during the season.

Bogaerts isn't the only Red Sox star to have failed extension talks with the club in the offseason. Third baseman Rafael Devers, scheduled to hit free agency in 2024, revealed he recently turned down Boston's contract extension offer.

The signing of slugging middle infielder Trevor Story to a six-year contract gave Boston insurance incase Bogaerts moves on. But as the longest-tenured player in the Red Sox organization, Bogaerts' absence undoubtedly would be felt inside the clubhouse.

The 2018 World Series champion also has been one of the best hitting shortstops in the game over the last handful of seasons. Last year, he slashed .295/.370/.493 with 23 homers and 79 RBI.

The Red Sox begin their season Friday vs. the New York Yankees in the Bronx. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.