YouTube

YouTube removes video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jordan Peterson for vaccine misinformation

The decision from YouTube is the latest challenge for Kennedy as he seeks to find support for a Democratic presidential run after years as an anti-vaccine crusader

Logo of the video platform YouTube on June 7, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images (File)

YouTube said Monday that it had removed a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking with podcast host Jordan Peterson for spreading what the company said was vaccine misinformation

The decision from YouTube is the latest challenge for Kennedy as he seeks to find support for a Democratic presidential run after years as an anti-vaccine crusader. The video's removal came amid a broader tug-of-war online between vaccine conspiracy theorists and prominent doctors.

YouTube’s policies against hosting false medical information are long-standing. 

"We removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities," YouTube said Monday in a statement to NBC News. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

YouTubevaccines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us