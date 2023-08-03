real estate

Zillow pays $35M for Boston-founded real estate tech startup

By Lucia Maffei

Zillow Group Inc. paid approximately $35 million to acquire a software company that launched in Boston four years ago.

The Seattle-based real estate website (Nasdaq: ZG) said earlier this week it acquired Aryeo, a platform that serves real estate photographers, with plans to bring the startup within Zillow's real estate software suite ShowingTime+.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

real estateZILLOW
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us