25 Can’t Miss New England Winter Events

Don’t let the cold weather bring you down. Embrace it! Winter in New England is chock-full of can’t-miss events and experiences for the whole family. Check out our picks to plan your New England winter of fun!

Ice Castles: It’s not winter in New England without visiting the award-winning Ice Castles frozen attraction in Woodstock, NH. Enjoy LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more. 24 Clark Farm Rd, North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Snowtubing: Grab the family and enjoy a day or night of snow tubing at Nashoba Valley Ski Area’s snowtubing park. The largest tubing park in New England boasts 18 lanes with four lifts and provides ideal tubing conditions for thrill seekers of all ages. Nashoba Valley Ski Area, 179 Great Road, Littleton.

Newport Winter Festival: The Newport Winter Festival is celebrating its 32nd year and features more than 150 events, offering a unique winter experience combining food, festivities, music and fun for all ages. Feb. 14-23, various locations throughout Newport, Rhode Island.

The Mountain Coaster at Gunstock: Coaster enthusiasts will want to check out Gunstock’s Mountain Coaster (a roller coaster set on the mountainside) which will take you for a downhill track complete with with swooping turns, banked corners, rolling drops and 360 degree turns at speeds up to 25 mph. Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH.

Brattleboro Winter Carnival: The Brattleboro Winter Carnival boasts a week of winter fun in the heart of Brattleboro, Vermont. Enjoy snowmobiling, sleigh rides, a pancake breakfast, ice fishing derby, chili cook-off, skiing and more. Feb. 15-23, Brattleboro, Vermont.

Woodstock Flurry: Vermont Snow Sculpture Festival and Competition: Over President’s Day Weekend, the Woodstock Village Green will be transformed as the 7th annual Vermont Flurry comes to town with professional snow sculpting teams competing over a three day period. Feb. 14-16, Woodstock, Vermont.

Winter Zip Lining at Bretton Woods: In the warmer weather, the Bretton Woods Canopy Tour is one not to be missed, but in the winter it’s even more amazing. Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Curling: This winter try your hand at curling with a learn to curl class at the Marlborough Curling Club. Marlborough Curling Club, Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Cranmore’s Giant Swing, Mountain Coaster and More: Make a trip to Cranmore Mountain Resort and enjoy a day of snow tubing, ride the mountain coaster or swing to the limit at the resort’s giant swing and don’t forget about skiing. Cranmore Mountain Resort, North Conway, New Hampshire.

Greenfield’s 98th Annual Winter Carnival: Greenfield’s 98th annual winter carnival takes place Jan 31 to Feb. 3 with events throughout the city all weekend long including: ice sculpture contests, fireworks, parade of lights, breakfast with Olaf, Family Fun Day, sleigh bell run, cardboard sled race, K9 keg pull, sledding, ice skating and more. Greenfield, Massachusetts.

Ocean View Skiing: How about skiing with an ocean view? Just 90 minutes north of Portland, Camden Snow Bowl in Camden Maine is the only ski spot on the east coast offering stunning ocean views. It’s also home to the 30th Annual 2020 U.S. National Toboggan Championships Feb. 7-9. 20 Barnestown Road, Camden, Maine.

Frozen Arethusa Falls: The stunning Arethusa Falls are something to behold in winter when frozen. Take a hike to see New Hampshire’s tallest waterfall this winter in the White Mountain National Forest. You won’t be disappointed. Crawford Notch State Park.

Go Snowmobiling: Get out and explore with some snowmobiling this winter. You can explore the White Mountain National Forest with Northern Extremes Snowmobiling in both Barlett and Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Head to Pittsburgh, New Hampshire and you can travel to some of the best snowmobile trail systems in the Northeast.

Dog Sledding: Enjoy the backcountry of Vermont or New Hampshire with a dog sledding excursion. Several organizations offer dog sledding adventure tours for the entire family.

Ice Fishing: Try your hand at ice fishing. Whether you head up to Aroostook County Maine, the Moosehead Lake region or any point north offering this winter past time that’s been loved for generations, ice fishing may just be something you’ll want to do year after year.

Winter Kite Festival: Head to Newburyport Feb. 1 for this festival where Kites Over New England will fly their giant kites over the filed at Maudslay State Park, plus there enjoy kit making classes, bring your own kite to fly and more! Maudslay State Park, 74 Curzon Mill Rd, Newburyport.

Family Winter Festival: Join Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s No Child Left Inside for their annual Winter Festival where you can try ice fishing or snowshoeing, enjoy a hike, play winter games, enjoy a marshmallow roast and more. Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burr Pond State Park, Torrington, Connecticut.

Vermont Winter Renaissance Faire 2020: The Winter Renaissance Faire is an indoor family event featuring singers, musicians, acrobats and dancers, along with medieval and Viking demonstrations. Feb. 1 and 2, Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St., Essex, Vermont.

17th Annual Ice Harvest & Winter Carnival: Visit this historic New England tradition at the Remick Museum & Farm with this family-friendly outdoor activities including: farm animals, winter games and crafts, winter-themed demonstrations and more. Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Remick Museum & Farm, 58 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth Village, New Hampshire.

Build an Igloo: If you’ve ever wanted to build an igloo you don’t want to miss this tradition at Norwich, Vermont’s Montshire Museum of Science the whole family will enjoy — where you can learn how to build an “insulated, sturdy house strong enough to support the weight of a polar bear.” Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Montshire Museum of Science, One Montshire Road, Norwich, Vermont.

Visit Acadia National Park in Winter: Maine’s Acadia National Park isn’t just a great place to visit in the warmer months. If you haven’t visited in winter, then you’re missing out on everything from scenic winter drives to winter hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, dog sledding and more. Acadia State Park, Maine.

CT Winter Wine Trail 2020: If you’re a wine lover then this winter you’ll want to check out the CT Winter Wine Trail where you can visit several wineries in this passport program where you can earn stamps to win cool prizes.

Paint the Town Red in Kennebunkport: Celebrate February in Kennebunkport with everything from frozen igloo and avalanche parties to cocktail classes, oyster shucking demos, romantic wine dinners and more. Throughout the month of February, Kennebunkport, Maine.

Visit a Sugar House: Head to Sugarbush Cheese & Maple Farm in Woodstock, Vermont to learn hour maple trees are tapped, how maple syrup is made and even sample some Vermont maple syrup.Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sugarbush Cheese & Maple Farm, 591 Sugarbush Farm Road, Woodstock, Vermont.

Enjoy Cocktails in an Igloo: Enjoy a unique cocktail experience at Boston’s Envoy Hotel in an igloo while enjoying winter views of Boston’s skyline from the Lookout Rooftop bar in your own heated igloo complete with small bites, blankets and specialty cocktails. Reservations are based on availability and are subject to winter conditions. The Envoy Hotel, 70 Sleeper St., Boston