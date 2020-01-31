What to Do on Vacation Week in Maine

February vacation in Maine is right around the corner! Whether you are looking to have fun in the snow or indoors, we have a list of the best things to do.

Learn to ski at Sunday River

Regardless of age, it's never too late to learn to ski, and Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine is a great place to do it. They have a newly redone learning space with three areas to help people of all ages improve. The first, on the bottom hill, is a simple “get on your feet” practice area. The second areas focuses on learning how to turn and the third, known as “the perfect slope,” is just enough hill to get comfortable with a little speed. All three areas are connected by new “magic carpet” walkways, offering convenience and warmth.

Visit the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum

If skiing isn’t your idea of a perfect vacation, there’s plenty of other fun activities. The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum just opened last month in Bethel, minutes from Sunday River. It features lots of interactive exhibits and offers the chance to learn about mining and the unique mineral makeup of Maine. It also has a collection of precious gems and rocks, as well as rocks from space. One of them is the largest piece of the moon on Earth, weighing in at over 100 pounds. The museum is open every day of the week except Tuesdays.

Mush like Alaska's racers

If mushing like racers in Alaska’s famed Iditarod is something you’ve always wanted to try, the place to do it might be Maine.

Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience, a company run by professional musher Alex Therriaul takes wannabe dog-sledders out on private tours to find out what getting pulled by “paw-power” is like.

The sleds average speeds between 5 and 15 mph on the trip up and down the mountain. The Mountain Tour from Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience lasts three to four hours. The only thing you should need to stay comfortable are warm clothes.

More slopes!

Maine offers plenty of ski areas to spend your February vacation week. Just north from Portland is the family friendly Camden Snow Bowl, with its unique views of the ocean. Away from the coast in Greenville, Big Squaw Mountain will welcome you with trails for all levels of skiers. Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley is open to the most adventurous skiers, offering activities such as fat biking. West of Portland, Mt. Abram Resort offers special events for February vacation week.

Hiking

If you love winter hiking, we have a list of parks in Maine you can't miss. Camden Hills State Park offers 5,700 acres with 30 miles of hiking trails surrounded by lakes and hills with spectacular views. East of Bangor is Great Pond Mountain with its variety of trails, from easy to strenuous. Bradbury Mountain State Park sits about 20 miles from Portland and is a great place to escape the city. Mount Blue State Park offers winter activities including camping, snowshoe trails and an ice skating rink. Sebago Lake State Park offers guided tours of its geological features.

Museums

If you prefer to spend time indoors, Maine offers a wide choice of museums. The Maine Maritime Museum in Bath offers permanent and temporary exhibitions on Maine's maritime culture and heritage. The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland offers 15,000 works focused on American Art from the 18th century to the present. The Colby College Museum of Art has family and children programs such as workshops that will immerse its visitors in the museum. In Portland, the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine is the right place for families and children, offering educational activities and theater productions. Bowdoin College Museum of Art has over 20,000 objects in its collection.