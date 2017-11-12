2 Arrested in Major Lowell Drug Bust - NECN
2 Arrested in Major Lowell Drug Bust

By Eli Maroney

    Police have made two arrests after a major drug raid in a Lowell, Massachusetts home.

    Danny He, 25, and Tommy Prum, 23, were arrested in their Madison Street apartment as police executed a search warrant. He and Prum were both charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition. Additional charges are expected to be filed against a third individual connected to the case.

    According to Lowell Police, detectives recovered 24 grams of cocaine, 46 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and $1,124 in cash. The apartment was later condemned by building and health inspections.

    The arrests were the second successful execution of a warrant for a major drug operation this Sunday. Earlier in the day, police seized 23 grams of cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun in a similar raid on Second Street.

