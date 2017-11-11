Cold and Windy Start to Veterans Day

Tomorrow (Sunday): Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Overnight Saturday Night: Clouds build in. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Today (Saturday): Cold start, but temperatures rebound into the mid-30s under plentiful sunshine.

We started off our Saturday with record-breaking cold in Boston with a low of 23 degrees, beating the old long-standing record of 24 set back on this date in 1901.

The rest of New England was either one to two degrees shy of setting new records as temperatures slipped into the upper teens to low 20s for most of New England.

For your Veterans Day plans, after a chilly start, temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies, so be sure to bundle up and don’t forget the sunglasses, too.

The wind will subside by late afternoon.

Saturday night brings increasing cloud cover and lows into the mid to upper 20s south, upper teens north.

High pressure dominates our forecast for this weekend and slides just off the coast of New England for Sunday, shifting the wind direction to out of the south, ushering in slightly warmer conditions for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday’s highs reach into the low to mid 40s, upper 30s north under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday brings a slight chance of showers, especially closest to the coastline as a system just skims southeastern New England by the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet with highs into the 40s through midweek.

The end of the week brings 50s back into the forecast, but also more cloud cover and the threat of rain late Thursday into early Friday, before another system takes shape that could bring rain to the south, and snow showers north by next Saturday.

We’ll keep an eye on that and continue to give updates through the week as we get closer.

