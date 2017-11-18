Firefighters are battling a residential dormitory fire at Southern New Hampshire University Saturday night.

The fire was reported Saturday night in Greely Hall.



According to the university, all students were evacuated and are safe. "Fire and police are on the scene and the situation is under control," wrote university officials in a statement.



The Manchester Fire Department said they expect crews to be on the scene for an extended period of time.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Housing is being secured for displaced students, said Southern New Hampshire University.

Photos from the scene show smoke coming from the roof.

The university asked that students and pedestrians avoid the area for their own safety as crews work to control the fire.



The cause of the fire is not known at this time.