Gisele Bündchen faces off against Jimmy in a trivia game where the winner of each round gets a puppy to snuggle. (Published Saturday, May 6, 2017)

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen took to social media this week to blast the Trump administration's decision to lift a ban on importing trophies from elephants killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The move overturns a 2014 rule implemented by former President Barack Obama that banned hunters from bringing the trophy heads of elephants they'd killed in the two African nations back to the U.S. The African Bush Elephant is currently listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

"Nothing justifies killing harmless animals to use its parts only as material goods, decoration or even worse as a trophy to satisfy someone's ego or pride," Gisele wrote on Instagram. "If we want a better future, we must take care of the wildlife. When you hurt one species you are hurting them all, including us humans. We are all connected."

She included several photos in her Instagram post, including one of her standing next to two elephants.

Nothing justifies killing harmless animals to use its parts only as material goods, decoration or even worse as a trophy to satisfy someone´s ego or pride. If we want a better future, we must take care of the wildlife. When you hurt one species you are hurting them all, including us humans. We are all connected. #weareone #moreloveplease #BeKindToElephants @dswt @savetheelephants https://wildfor.life/ 🐘🙏🌎 Nada justifica matar animais inofensivos para usar suas partes apenas como bens materiais, decoração ou, ainda pior, para satisfazer o ego ou orgulho de alguém. Se queremos um futuro melhor, também temos de cuidar da vida selvagem. Se você fere uma espécie, está ferindo a todas, incluindo nós, seres humanos. Somos todos conectados. https://wildfor.life/ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:58am PST



Animal rights groups have also criticized the Trump administration's move, saying the U.S. government is giving American trophy hunters "the green light" to kill elephants.

No word on how Gisele's comments might affect Trump's friendship with her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.