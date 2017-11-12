How Rare Were Those Record Low Temperatures? Extremely!

It was another cold morning, but no records were set this time. Most communities started the day in the teens and twenties. For the first half of November, that is frigid. Friday and Saturday we did set back to back record low temperatures. The last time that happened was in 2016. If you looked strictly at that date, it doesn’t seem too significant. I look at the data between 2000 and 2016. During that span of time, Boston experienced 11 record low temperatures and 53 record HIGH temperatures. That is a very significant disparity.

Temperatures will moderate this week. We are expecting temperatures to return to the upper 40s and low 50s, closer to average for this time of year. There were signals we would see another bitter blast, but the signals are weaker and it doesn’t look likely.

We have entered into a fairly active stretch of weather. It gives us meteorologists something to track, but there won’t be anything that we really have to worry about. Showers are likely on Monday. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a few wet snowflakes mix in. It will NOT stick. This precipitation is along a warm front and temperatures will gradually go up through the week.

Thursday a few more showers will pass by. It is possible a stronger system heads our way Saturday. Again, it won’t be like the storm we saw before Halloween, but we could see a few heavier showers, gusty winds and the peaks above 4,000 ft could see some snow!