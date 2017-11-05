Police Search for Suspect in Lowell Shooting

Police searching for gunman suspected in Lowell, Massachusetts shooting that happened near the intersection of John and Lee Streets Saturday morning.

Police are searching for a suspect after an early-morning shooting Saturday that left one person injured in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.

According to police, officers on patrol downtown heard gunshots just before 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of John and Lee Streets. The officers confronted a man armed with a handgun and the suspect fled the scene as an officer gave chase.

Police then discovered a wounded 31-year-old Lowell man at the scene who was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspect after he entered a waiting vehicle on Kirk Street and escaped. He is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, about 5'8'' with a thin build, wearing a gray, hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Officers describe the vehicle as a black, four-door Acura TL.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.