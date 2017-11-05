Police Search for Suspect in Lowell Shooting - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Search for Suspect in Lowell Shooting

One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Lowell on Saturday

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police searching for gunman suspected in Lowell, Massachusetts shooting that happened near the intersection of John and Lee Streets Saturday morning.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Police are searching for a suspect after an early-morning shooting Saturday that left one person injured in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.

    According to police, officers on patrol downtown heard gunshots just before 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of John and Lee Streets. The officers confronted a man armed with a handgun and the suspect fled the scene as an officer gave chase.

    Police then discovered a wounded 31-year-old Lowell man at the scene who was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

    Police are still searching for the suspect after he entered a waiting vehicle on Kirk Street and escaped. He is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, about 5'8'' with a thin build, wearing a gray, hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Officers describe the vehicle as a black, four-door Acura TL.

    Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.

    Published at 6:23 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices