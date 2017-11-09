Powerful Cold Front to Deliver Snow, Rain Squalls - NECN
${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )}
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Powerful Cold Front to Deliver Snow, Rain Squalls

By Jackie Layer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sun to increasing clouds, highs 45-50 degrees.
    Overnight Thursday: Quick rain showers, mountain snow squalls. Lows in the 40s.

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    After another chilly start, Thursday brings slight moderation as most of us will make a run at 50 degrees ahead of a powerful cold front that will deliver a round of Thursday evening and night snow squalls to Northern New England and a rain squall for the rest of us.

    The snow squalls in the North Country will drop one to three inches of snow on snowmobile trails in the far north – not enough to fire up the engines but enough to ring the starting bell at least. This will make some roads slick overnight and into early Friday morning.

    All of New England feels the impact of the cold front by Friday – highs only in the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s most of the day!

    Equally cold air persists Saturday but with less wind both Friday and Saturday will likely break some record cold high temperatures.

    Extreme Weather: Tropical Storm Ophelia Hits Ireland and UK

    [NATL] Extreme Weather Photos
    Matt Cardy/Getty Images

    Sunday brings some sun and clouds with highs into the 40s and a returning chance of showers to start off the next work week before a slight warm-up back into the low 50s by next Thursday.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )}
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices