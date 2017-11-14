Andrew MacCormack was indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a Suffolk County grand jury on Tuesday, the district attorney's office announced Thursday.

A Massachusetts man indicted in connection with the murder of his wife is expected to face a judge on the new charges Tuesday.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, of Revere, has been held without bail since late September, days after his 30-year-old wife Vanessa was found beaten, stabbed and strangled in their Grand View Avenue residence. He will face first-degree murder charges in Suffolk Superior Court.

A grand jury indicted him on the first-degree murder charge earlier this month.

Investigators said MacCormack had been spending hundreds of dollars on drugs every week, and that his wife had found out, threatening to consult a divorce attorney if he didn't "shape up" in a text message.

He allegedly responded, "Ur crazy, I will never sign anything."

Prosecutors said MacCormack murdered his wife on Sept. 23, hours before going to Saugus for a carpentry job, where he brought their 1-year-old daughter with him. Authorities have said they believe the child was home at the time of her mother's murder.

Thirty-year-old Vanessa MacCormack was a beloved a second grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn.

Her coworkers as well as her neighbors were shocked over her death.

"Vanessa was loved by students, parents, and colleagues," Dr. Mary Dill, principal at Connery, said in a statement in September. "She was involved in every aspect of the school and a great friend to everyone on staff."