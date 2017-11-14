Scattered Snow Flurries and Sprinkles - NECN
Scattered Snow Flurries and Sprinkles

By Matt Noyes

    Mostly cloudy and cool with sprinkles and flurries. Highs near 40.

    Overnight Tuesday: Slow clearing, lows around 30.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Some patchy light snow falling across interior Massachusetts this morning will continue tapering to scattered flurries and sprinkles through midday, leaving mostly cloudy skies and cool air ahead of what may be a renewed flurry this afternoon.

    Slow clearing is expected overnight as New England settles into an on-again, off-again pattern of oscillating weather in the next several days. We start with a nice day Wednesday — fair sky except for some stubborn Cape Cod clouds, and temperatures in the 40s. Clouds thicken Wednesday evening and by late night, showers will be falling in Western New England with rain and snow showers in Vermont.

    Showers expand to a period of rain Thursday in Southern New England, with mountain snow and valley rain in the North Country.

    Dry and cool air takes hold again Friday as another strong storm develops in the Great Lakes, pulling into Canada but leading to the development of a second storm center near New England, promoting developing rain Saturday afternoon and evening, lasting into early Sunday morning and once again bringing some snow and mix to the Northern mountains.

    Next week looks cool in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast — only in the 40s — with a slight chance of some rain or snow the day before Thanksgiving. We’ll keep an eye on that and, of course, the only 10-day means the only place you’ll find an early look at Thanskgiving.

