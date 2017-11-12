Michael Rooney Jr. and Keith Putnam face several charges including assault with intent to murder in connection with a shooting in Milford, Massachusetts.

Second Person Arrested in Shooting at Apartment Complex in Milford, Massachusetts

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Milford, Massachusetts.

Police say it happened Friday night at an apartment complex on Pheasant Cricle.

Officers were responding to a 911 call for a domestic incident when they received an additional call that shots had been fired.

Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Rooney Sr. was shot in the foot, and his 40-year-old son, Michael Jr., was shot in the finger.

Twenty-seven-year-old Keith Putnam suffered a head injury.

All three were taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Rooney Jr. and Putnam were both treated and released, but Ronney Sr. remains inpatient at the hospital.

As a result of their investigation, Ronney Jr. and Putnam have both been arrested by Milford Police and are facing several charges.

Rooney Jr. and Putnam, both of Milford, are charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a person over 60 years of age with serious injury, carrying a dangerous weapon to wit a handgun, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling of another.

Putnam is being held on $50,000 cash bail, and Rooney Jr. is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

They will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Monday.