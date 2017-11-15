Sunshine Returns Before Becoming Cloudy

Finally sunshine returns for our Wednesday, but we could have some slick spots for the early morning commute, so just be mindful of that. Otherwise, a dome of high pressure will be with us for Wednesday, meaning quiet and sun-filled weather, a stark contrast from the start of the work week. Highs Wednesday will stretch into the 40s across New England, closer to 50 in far southern New England.

Thursday, as high pressure slides off the coastline, will allow the next system to take over. First, a warm-front changes the wind direction to out of the southwest, ushering in milder weather and a threat of rain, and heavy downpours at times as the line of showers marches from west to east through Thursday afternoon. Some of these showers could mix with some snow flurries into the higher elevations of northern New England, so we could see some slick spots.

The warm front is short-lived as a cold front quickly takes its place, switching the wind direction by Friday to out of the northwest. Friday will bring a renewed chill in the air with highs into the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks wet Saturday and turns windy by Sunday. The system that brings the next round of showers for Saturday afternoon could change over to snow into northern New England or at least some wintry mix.

This system is quick-moving and exits the area by Sunday, but we’ll have the gusty winds to deal with for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s both weekend days.

Then, it’s a cool start to Thanksgiving week with highs in the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday remain mainly quiet, but Thanksgiving Thursday could bring some rain/snow to New England, but we’ll have to keep our eye on that particular system as we get closer to the holiday.