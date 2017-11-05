A 4-year-old boy was found wandering a street in Lawrence when he was brought to the police department.

A four-year-old autistic child was found wandering a Lawrence, Massachusetts sreet clad only in a diaper on Saturday night.

It was barely 40 degrees out when two good Samaritan men took the child to the Lawrence Police Department. The boy was then brought to an area hospital to be evaluated. He is fine and has been reunited with his mother.

The mother said the boy crawled out of bed while she was sleeping and left the house. Police said they found child locks on the door of the house and the mother of the child will not be charged with any crime.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident.



