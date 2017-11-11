Unusual Record Low Temperatures Could Break

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Near record cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Tomorrow: Mix sun and clouds. Crisp. Highs in the mid 40s. Monday: An early rain or snow shower. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday, November 3rd, the temperature in Boston reached 75°! This morning, we hit another record low temperature. The low temperature bottomed out at 23°. We are expecting another cold night ahead and a few more records will likely fall. Probabilities of setting records are highest at the coast, where the records are in the 20s. Record low temperatures for the date inland are in the 10s. Portland, Maine could tie or break a record low temperature. If the record is broken, it will be the sixth record low set in the last decade! (Six compared with dozens of record high temperatures of the last 10 years.)

Sunday afternoon won’t have quite the bite. Winds drop off and we will see a warmer flow. High temperatures will reach the middle 40s. Expect clouds to increase during the afternoon. Sunday night into Monday morning it’s possible that we’ll see a few rain or even SNOW showers. A weak warm front will be the trigger, and by Tuesday temperatures will come close to 50° - once that front passes.

A more significant storm is possible by next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s, so it’s rain we’re talking about, not snow. Winds could be brisk once again Saturday night going into that Sunday. Our exclusive 10-day forecast is showing another cool down the following week. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s and low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s.