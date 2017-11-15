Inset: Scott Lawrence; Background: Piece of steel police say Lawrence threatened a woman with during a road rage incident.

A Massachusetts man faced a judge Wednesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a piece of steel during a road rage incident.

Scott Lawrence, 58, of Dracut was charged by Winchester police with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and posted a $100 bail on Tuesday night following his arrest earlier that day.

Police say Lawrence had cut off the victim at the Winchester Center traffic rotary around 1 p.m., and when the victim honked her car's horn at him, Lawrence stopped and left his car while holding a long piece of steel.

Lawrence and the woman allegedly exchanged words before Lawrence got back into his car and drove eastbound on Church Street.

Lawrence was stopped by police officers later on Church Street near Bacon Street, when he was arrested without incident.

Because he had posted his bail last night, he was able to walk in and out of Woburn District Court Wednesday, where he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

He declined to speak with reporters outside of court. He's due back in court in January. It's unclear if he has an attorney.