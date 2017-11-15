Man Accused of Threatening Woman With Steel During Road Rage Incident - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Accused of Threatening Woman With Steel During Road Rage Incident

By Monica Madeja and Desiree Wiley

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Accused of Threatening Woman With Steel During Road Rage Incident
    Winchester Police Department
    Inset: Scott Lawrence; Background: Piece of steel police say Lawrence threatened a woman with during a road rage incident.

    A Massachusetts man faced a judge Wednesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a piece of steel during a road rage incident.

    Scott Lawrence, 58, of Dracut was charged by Winchester police with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and posted a $100 bail on Tuesday night following his arrest earlier that day.

    Police say Lawrence had cut off the victim at the Winchester Center traffic rotary around 1 p.m., and when the victim honked her car's horn at him, Lawrence stopped and left his car while holding a long piece of steel.

    Lawrence and the woman allegedly exchanged words before Lawrence got back into his car and drove eastbound on Church Street.

    Lawrence was stopped by police officers later on Church Street near Bacon Street, when he was arrested without incident.

    Because he had posted his bail last night, he was able to walk in and out of Woburn District Court Wednesday, where he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

    He declined to speak with reporters outside of court. He's due back in court in January. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices