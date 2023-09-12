Polls close in Boston's preliminary election

Boston voters have let their voices be heard in Tuesday's preliminary election, which will narrow city council races in four districts.

Boston City Councilors Ricardo Arroyo, Kendra Lara and Tania Fernandes Anderson have made headlines for ethics violations and even criminal charges. All three incumbents are facing challengers, in addition to one open seat in District 3 being vacated by Frank Baker. Voters told NBC10 Boston Tuesday that they want elected officials who are going to address issues like the housing crisis, inflation and education.

“There’s a whole lot of scandals in the city of Boston and I picked the least scandalous person,” Sabina Yesmin said after casting her vote inside the St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Roslindale. “I want people to work on behalf of people and focus on policies, making people's life better, make the city affordable, and there’s too many distractions.”

In District 5, incumbent Ricardo Arroyo paid $3,000 for an ethics violation after representing his brother, former City Councilor Felix G. Arroyo, in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is one of Arroyo's constituents, but she voted for his opponent, Enrique Pepén.

“He knows city government inside out having run our neighborhood services office before,” Wu said. “He’s raising his two kids in Roslindale, he graduated from Boston Public Schools and he’s focused on trying to bring people together to get things done.”

Pepén, a father of two, made his final pitch to voters at polling places Tuesday. Arroyo didn’t respond to NBC10 Boston's requests for comment.

“When I decided to run, I really wanted to show them what other options they have -- someone that’s going to put them first,” Pepén said. “I just want to put my head down on day one as their city councilor to just get the job done.”

Former Mayor Marty Walsh, now executive director of the NHL Players Association, has backed Jose Ruiz in the same race.

In District 6, Councilor Kendra Lara is facing criminal charges related to a car crash at the end of June. Authorities said she drove an unregistered, unlicensed car into a Jamaica Plain home. NBC10 Boston’s Sue O’Connell sat down with her for an exclusive interview about it.

“I had to make a decision and say, ‘I’m a mother first and I have to figure out how to do this for my son.’ And I’m apologetic for that,” Lara said.

Finally, in District 7, Tania Fernandes Anderson paid $5,000 for a conflict of interest violation after hiring her sister and her son on her council staff.

The two candidates with the most votes in each district will move on to the general election in November.

Ben Weber, one of Lara's opponents in Tuesday's preliminary election, has steered away from commenting on her legal woes. He hopes voters value what he has to offer instead.

"I want people to vote for me. I don't want people not to vote for Councilor Lara," he said. "I want to show people that, you know, that they're going to have a positive voice for change on the city council, and that I can help the city council get back to business."

William King, Lara's other opponent, has not responded to requests for comment.

Despite the controversy, Lara has received endorsements from groups like Jamaica Plain Progressives.

Incumbent Ricardo Arroyo, who has had controversies and public battles of his own, is also defending his District 5 seat in Tuesday's preliminary election.

The general election is set for Nov. 7.