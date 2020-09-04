Auchincloss Wins District 4 Congressional Race

After more than two days of counting votes, ex-Marine Jake Auchincloss was declared the winner early Friday in a tight Democratic primary race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III.

The Associated Press called the race around 2 a.m. Friday for Massachusetts' Fourth Congressional District, which had been too close to call since Tuesday's primary. The top two in the crowd of candidates -- Auchincloss and Jesse Mermell -- were separated by about 1.2% of the vote, with Auchincloss taking just over a 2,000-vote advantage.

"I’m honored that the people of the Massachusetts Fourth District have chosen me as the Democratic nominee for Congress," Auchincloss said. "My deepest gratitude goes out to the voters who placed their confidence in my capacity to drive progress.”

State law allows campaigns to ask for recounts in specific precincts or city wards, and it wasn't immediately clear if Mermell, a former aide to ex-Gov. Deval Patrick, would pursue that option. She has until Friday to decide.

"We appreciate the long hours put in to counting the votes and will have more to say after we have a chance to review," Mermell said.

The contest took until early Friday to decide after a deluge of mid-pandemic votes overwhelmed several cities and towns during Tuesday's primary.

Nearly 1 million voters, skittish over the coronavirus pandemic, used the mail option for Tuesday's primary. A state judge late Wednesday had approved a petition from Secretary of State William Galvin asking for more time for cities and towns to complete their vote tallies.

The final votes were counted late night in Franklin, where 3,000 mail-in ballots that were supposed to be sent from the Franklin town clerk's office to the polls to be counted on Election Day were never dropped off in what state election officials call an "oversight."

"It's a bit concerning," said Alex Psilakis, a policy manager with MassVOTE, a non-partisan group that has been monitoring the primary. "The state implemented a whole new vote-by-mail system, so there are some kinks that need worked out. I don't think there's any ill will or ill intention in missing these ballots, I think folks were just a little overwhelmed with everything going on."

Seven Democratic candidates sought to replace Kennedy, who opted not to seek reelection and instead challenge Sen. Ed Markey in the U.S. Senate primary. In addition to Auchincloss and Mermell, the group of candidates included Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman, City Year co-founder Alan Khazei, epidemiologist Natalia Linos, former Wall Street regulator Isshane Lecky and Ben Sigel, who worked for the Democratic National Campaign Committee.

Markey defeated Kennedy, setting the stage for another possible six-year term and marking the first time a Kennedy has lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

Neither Auchincloss, a Newton City Councilor, nor Mermell, a progressive former business group leader, spoke Tuesday night. Instead, they both issued statements urging that all the votes be counted.

Republican Julie Hall, a veteran, defeated David Rosa on the GOP side of the ballot.

State House News Service contributed to this report.