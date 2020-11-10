Vermont Voters Write in Tom Brady, Dr. Fauci and Cheese for President

Tom Brady for president of the United States? At least a few voters in Vermont thought he should be.

While more than 65% of the state's votes were for Joe Biden and just over 30% were for Donald Trump, there were thousands of Vermonters who thought neither was the right choice for president.

Brady, one of the most beloved athletes of all time in New England, received four write-in votes from Vermonters in the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to the state's election website.

With more than 1,900 write-ins, though, the former Patriots quarterback wasn't the only notable name on the list.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, former Red Sox superstar Mookie Betts, and NBA star Lebron James each got one vote.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, also impressed over a dozen Vermonters enough to get his name thrown in the mix. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, received 14 votes of his own.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earned close to as many votes as Fauci. Thirteen Vermonters wrote the Republican governor's name on their ballots.

Eight votes went to perennial presidential candidate and Libertarian hopeful Vermin Supreme -- the guy from New Hampshire who wants to give every American a pony.

Dozens of musicians, actors and TV personalities were also among the 1,942 write-ins. Oprah Winfrey received six votes, while Dr. Phil snagged one.

Musician Willie Nelson found his way onto four ballots, while one vote each went to Tony Danza, Jimmy Buffet, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Tina Turner, Ozzy Osbourne and Wu-Tang Clan.

Three Vermont residents wrote in for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, while two others wanted Chuck Norris to be president. Betty White, Keanu Reeves, Bradley Cooper, and Melissa McCarthy each received one vote.

'Dwight Schrute' -- a character from TV sitcom "The Office" -- also received one vote.

And for all the cheese lovers out there, cheddar also got a vote. Yes, cheddar cheese.

Click here for a full list of write-in candidates in Vermont.