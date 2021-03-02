Rhode Island

Democrat Dan McKee Sworn in as Rhode Island's 76th Governor

Democrat Dan McKee, who has served as Rhode Island's lieutenant governor since 2015, was sworn in to replace Gina Raimondo, who has officially joined President Joe Biden's cabinet as the U.S. commerce secretary

By By Philip Marcelo

Office of Lt. Gov. McKee

Democrat Dan McKee has been sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th governor. McKee was sworn in Tuesday after former governor and fellow Democrat Gina Raimondo officially joined President Joe Biden’s cabinet as U.S. commerce secretary after winning Senate confirmation. The 69-year-old has served as the state's lieutenant governor since 2015. He is a lifelong resident of Rhode Island and formerly served as mayor of Cumberland. He replaces Raimondo, a former venture capitalist who served as state treasurer before becoming governor. As commerce secretary, Raimondo will help set the Biden administration’s trade policy and promote U.S. opportunities for growth domestically and overseas.

