North Adams City Councilman Resigns for Inflammatory Comments

Robert Moulton Jr., a city councilman and school committee member in North Adams, Massachusetts, has resigned after making remarks about Black Lives Matter and the coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 2: Activists participate in a rally, vigil and march hosted by Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Violence in Boston on June 2, 2020. The rally and vigil took place on Blue Hill Avenue by Franklin Park to honor George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and local fallen people, and to protest police brutality.
A Massachusetts city councilman has resigned after comments he made about Black Lives Matter and the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Moulton Jr. resigned from the City Council and School Committee on Monday over remarks he made while speaking on his local television show, "Let's Talk About It," on July 21, the Berkshire Eagle reported.

Moulton referred to Black Lives Matter as a "terrorist organization" that "hijacked the term 'racism.'" He claimed that the United States made a "huge, huge mistake" by imposing a lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Moulton did not respond to requests to comment.

The City Council submitted a motion to censure Moulton that will be discussed Tuesday.

"Councilor Moulton made repugnant personal statements minimizing the work of civil rights reflected in the Black Lives Matter movement," Councilors wrote. "(He) undermined evidence- and science-based guidelines and the Rule of Law in our city and commonwealth."

Moulton was elected to the School Committee in 2019 and served six years on the City Council.

