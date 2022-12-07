NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee — but it is not saying why.

The panel released a brief statement Wednesday stating the New York City Democrat was the subject of a complaint made on June 23, and the committee is extending its review. The panel said it will reveal the outcome during the next congressional session, which begins in January.

No other details regarding the investigation, including what it is regarding, were shared.

It wasn't clear if the investigation had any connection to complaints filed in 2021 by conservative watch-dog group American Accountability Foundation after AOC attended the ritzy Met Gala that year, notably wearing a pricey white dress that had the words "tax the rich" written on the back in red. Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram post after the event that she did not own dress, but rather it was "borrowed" from a Brooklyn designer.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There were also questions surrounding the value of the tickets she received to the event, as the watchdog group said that tickets can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

"Claiming her attendance to the $35,000 a plate event was part of her 'official duties,' there are serious questions about whether or not her ticket — donated or purchased with campaign funds — was permissible under the code of congressional ethics," the group said when it filed the complaint in Sept. 2021.

It's not uncommon for NYC lawmakers to be invited to Vogue's annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as Mayor Eric Adams and other previous mayors have attended, as has fellow Congresswomen Carolyn Maloney.

However, Maloney herself was recently revealed to be the subject of a House Ethics investigation as well. The panel said into whether she "may have solicited or accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala" in 2016 and 2020.

Even if a member of the House didn't use donated or campaign funds to pay for a ticket to the event, rules state they are not allowed to request a free ticket for things they are not invited to. Maloney's attorneys responded to the investigation into her attendance, denying she explicitly requested a ticket either year in question.

Ocasio-Cortez's office said she has complied with all ethics rules, and they are confident the matter will be dismissed.