Photos of Natick Town Official Inside Capitol Draw Ire From Residents

A town meeting member in Natick, Massachusetts, is under fire after photos emerged showing her in the U.S. Capitol last week.

Natick town meeting member Suzanne Ianni can be seen with her fist in the air among a riotous mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol last Wednesday.

Ianni didn't want to talk about her trip to Washington when asked outside her house by NBC10 Boston Tuesday afternoon. But other people in town did.

"We're not going to tolerate this," said Natick resident Ben Jackson, who wrote a letter to town officials asking them to explore legal avenues to remove Ianni from her elected position.

He also started a petition that has hundreds of signatures.

"She is a member of town government, and it's so important that our town government represents our town well," Jackson said.

It may not be as easy as just a letter. Natick's town moderator says there is no provision in the charter for recalling a town meeting member.

The town is reviewing its options.

"I don't know that we'll be able to force her out, but I do know that if she chooses to run again, I do know if she chooses to maintain her seat, she will not win re-election," Jackson said. "We will make sure this is her final term in office in Natick."

The town's board of selectmen is reviewing the situation and expects to have a statement before its regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday.