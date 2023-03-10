Rhode Island Lt. Governor Expected to Announce Run for Congress

With Rep. David Cicilline leaving Congress, Rhode Island Lt. Governor Sabina Matos is expected to announce a run for the Democrat's vacant seat, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

A representative for Matos told the station that an announcement about her future could come on Monday.

Matos has been the lieutenant governor since after being nominated by Gov. Dan McKee in March 2021, when he replaced former Gov. Gina Raimondo — she left for Washington, where she is the Commerce Secretary.

Cicilline, 61, was reelected in November to a seventh term in the House, but announced last month he's stepping down June 1 to take over the Rhode Island Foundation, which funds nonprofits.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime. As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders," Cicilline said in a statement.