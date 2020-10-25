Trump Scheduled for Surprise Visit to Maine Sunday After NH Rally

President Donald Trump is set to make a surprise stop in Maine on Sunday following his scheduled rally in New Hampshire in the afternoon, according to the White House schedule.

It wasn't immediately clear what Trump is scheduled to do in Maine. His schedule lists him arriving at Bangor International Airport at 2:30 p.m. and staying an hour and 20 minutes, but doesn't list what he'll be doing while he's there.

The schedule does note that Trump will be holding a Make America Great Again rally at 12:30 p.m. in Londonderry, New Hampshire -- a stop his campaign announced Thursday. That rally is being held at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The campaign hasn't announced an event in Bangor, and none was listed on the campaign website around 10:45 p.m. Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert for VIP travel in the Bangor, Maine, area on Sunday evening, restricting flights in the area. Such alerts are issued when the president is expected to visit; it was the first indication the president was heading to Bangor.

New Hampshire and Maine have been a major focus of both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns, as they are seen as key swing states in this year's election.

Maine splits some of its electoral votes, which may prove important on Election Day. Sen. Susan Collins is also in a tough reelection fight.

The Maine visit will be Trump's last stop on a five-state, two-day swing for the president on the second-to-last weekend before Election Day. Vice President Mike Pence recently visited as well.

Vice President Mike Pence held a "Make America Great Again" rally in Maine about two weeks before Election Day, drawing hundreds of people.