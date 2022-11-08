Two Key NH Races Could Help Determine Balance of Power in Congress

All eyes are on New Hampshire, which has two hotly contested races in Tuesday's midterm election that could help determine the balance of power in Congress.

Incumbent Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas is facing a tough challenge from Republican newcomer Karoline Leavitt in the state's 1st Congressional District.

“My opponent, who is an election denier, who’s an ultra MAGA candidate, doesn’t share the values of most New Hampshire voters," Pappas said. "They want someone who’s going to be pro-choice in Washington, who’s going to fight to make sure this economy works for working families and small businesses.”

While Pappas is seeking his third term, Leavitt, at 25 years old, would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she wins.

“Voters are dehydrated right now for youthful leadership and energy, and that’s what they’re looking for, that’s what we’ve provided throughout this campaign, that’s why we have such fantastic energy and momentum," Leavitt said.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire's U.S. Senate race is also unexpectedly neck-and-neck.

Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan was thought to have an easy re-election campaign against GOP challenger Don Bolduc.

But some big Republican donors stepped in and elevated Bolduc’s profile, despite Hassan insistence that he’s too extreme for New Hampshire.

“The stakes in this race are really high because my opponent is an election denier who supports eliminating social security and would be a yes vote for a nationwide abortion ban," Hassan said.

Bolduc said he will concede if he loses, but insists that a big if right now.

“I feel great because we have the momentum, we’ve closed the gap, we’re going to win this," he said. "I mean it’s a beautiful day, we’ve got high voter turnout -- that is a good indicator for me, and a bad indicator for the incumbent."

The state's other high-profile race has Republican Gov. Chris Sununu facing Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman in his bid to become only the second New Hampshire governor to win a fourth term.

After facing intense pressure to run for U.S. Senate, Sununu shocked the political establishment last year when he instead decided to seek another two-year term as governor. Saying he was ill suited to the slow speed of politics in Washington, he argued he could have a bigger and more direct impact as governor than as a senator.

He easily defeated five other Republicans in the Sept. 13 primary, while Sherman was unopposed for his party’s nomination.

Sherman, a physician from Rye who has served two terms in the state Senate, made abortion rights a central issue of his campaign, criticizing Sununu for signing a law banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. He also accused Sununu of prioritizing his own ambitions over his constituents and caving to the demands of extremists in the Legislature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.