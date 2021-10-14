Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products due to possible contamination with pieces of plastic, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The affected ground turkey products were produced on Sept. 28 and shipped to retailers nationwide, according to the North Carolina-based company.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Consumers reported finding pieces of blue plastic in the products, the FSIS said. There have been no reports of injuries from consumption of the turkey.

The recalled products include 2.5-pound trays of Butterball’s Farm to Family brand "all natural ground turkey” sold at BJ's stores with a sell or freeze-by date of Oct. 18.

USDA

The recalled Farm to Family ground turkey can also be identified by the case code 50211271 and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

The other affected product is 3-pound ground turkey trays sold under the Kroger brand with a sell or freeze-by date of Oct. 17.

USDA

The Kroger ground turkey has a case code of 50211271 printed on the package with timestamps from 2314 through 2351.

The two products subject to recall also bear the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The agency is instructing consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them and throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

The FSIS is classifying the recall as high risk, which they describe as one where “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Butterball said in a message posted to their website that they are "working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure impacted products are removed from retail locations."

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.