Over 8 million bags of Tide, Gain laundry detergent packets recalled due to ‘serious injury' risk

Over 8 million bags of liquid laundry detergent packets distributed in the U.S., including Tide and Gain, were recalled by Procter & Gamble Friday due to a "risk of serious injury" involving the product packaging.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024.

The recall states approximately 8.2 million bags were recalled, with another 56,741 bags affected by the recall that were sold in Canada.

The CPSC said the outer packaging containing the packets meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk to children if the contents are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin and eye injuries.

Ingestion of any surfactant-containing household cleaner in large amounts could potentially be fatal in individuals with underlying health issues.

The bags were sold at several major nationwide retailers, including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club and The Home Depot.

To see if your bag of detergent was affected by the recall, check the lot code on the bottom of the package. Lot codes impacted by the recall will be found here.